Health minister raises resident doctors’ salaries

Health minister Konstantyn Radziwiłł has signed a regulation increasing salaries for resident doctors. The regulation entered into force on October 31, but pay increases will be paid out for the period since July 1, 2017. The new salaries will be: PLN 3,570 (a raise of PLN 400) for first and second-year residents and PLN 3,891…
