Healthcare spending to reach 6% of GDP in 2025

October 19, 2017 Poland AM

Healthcare spending will increase gradually to 6 percent of GDP in 2025, according to a draft amendment bill, which the Standing Committee of the Council of Ministers recommended to the government. In 2018 healthcare outlays will account for 4.67 percent of GDP, in 2019 – 4.84 percent, 5.03 percent in 2020, 5.22 percent in 2021,…

