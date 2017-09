The harmonized index of consumer prices for Poland stood at 1.4 percent year-on-year in August, the same as in July, according to data released by the EU’s statistics office Eurostat. In month-on-month terms, prices increased by 0.2 percent.

Throughout the EU, the rate amounted to 1.7 percent year-on-year.

CPI inflation in Poland stood at 1.8 percent in August y/y, according to data released earlier by the Central Statistical Office (GUS).