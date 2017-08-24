Hilton Food to build €6m plan in Poland after Tesco deal

UK meat packing firm Hilton Food Group will build a €6 million plant in Poland after signing a five-year supply deal with Tesco for the CEE region. The company will deliver pre-packed meat products to Tesco regional stores, such as soups, pizzas, and ready-meals. The new deal is an extension of a previous agreement. “We…
