Hines sells Proximo I office building in Warsaw for over €116 mln

Image: Hines

Developer Hines has announced that the Hines Russia & Poland Fund has sold the Proximo I office building in Warsaw to the CSNF fund, which is managed by Czech investor REICO IS ČS, for €116.6 million. The acquisition of Proximo I represents an important step towards the regional diversification of REICO IS ČS’s risk exposures and access to prime product which is hard to get in its home markets of the Czech Republic and Slovakia, said Chief Investment Officer Tomáš Jandík. Proximo I is located near the Rondo Daszyńskiego subway stop in the Wola district of Warsaw and was officially opened for business in June 2016. The building comprises a total of more than 28,300 sqm of A-class space on twelve floors and is currently over 95 percent leased out.