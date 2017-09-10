Holland’s latest film to run for Oscar

Acclaimed director Agnieszka Holland’s thriller Pokot (Spoor) has been selected as Poland’s official entry for an Academy Award in the Best Foreign-Language Film category. The chairman of the selection committee, filmmaker Paweł Pawlikowski, called Spoor is “a universal, carefully crafted story that certainly increases our sensibility.” The movie, which some call dark comedy, some murder…
