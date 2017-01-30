Holocaust victims honoured in Polish Sejm

Polish politicians on Friday observed a moment of silence to honour victims of the Holocaust. It was the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz (known in Polish as Oświęcim) concentration camp, and was the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Holocaust. The Auschwitz-Birkenau camp was liberated on January 27, 1945. The…
