Hotel investment market puts up strong performance in H1

The total volume of investment transactions signed in the hotel property market in Central and Eastern Europe in the first half of 2017 exceeded €700 million, which marks an eleven-percent increase upon the same period last year, according to the latest report by Cushman & Wakefield. A combined 34 such transactions were signed in H1 2017 in the CEE markets of the Czech Republic, Poland, Austria, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania, the study said. Poland was the regional leader in the period accounting for 16 transactions valued at a total of €350 million.

“There is no doubt that so far this year Poland has been the top performing country in the CEE region both in terms of investment volume and number of transactions. With the hotel industry continuing to perform strongly, generating high income returns, the appetite for hotel investment among both international and local investors is set to grow. Investors are eyeing well-located internationally-branded hotel products,” said Maria Zielińska, a senior hospitality advisor at Cushman & Wakefield in Poland.