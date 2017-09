In August, the number of dwellings in which construction has started increased y/y by 20.7 percent to 19,543, according to data released by the Central Statistics Office (GUS), moreover, the number of dwellings completed grew by 20.8 percent y/y to 15,372.

The number of housing permits issued in August contracted by 5.1 percent to 18,153

In the first eight months of the year, the number of permits grew by 24.8 percent y/y to 169,219.