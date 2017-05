At end-April 2017, the number of housing permits has increased by 36.8 percent to 83,440, according to data released by the Central Statistics Office (GUS), moreover, the number of dwellings completed declined by 0.4 percent y/y to 50,935. The number of dwellings in which construction has begun also increased to 61,846 (12.9 percent growth). Developers…



