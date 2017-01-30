Huge electricity failure in western Poland resolved

January 30, 2017 Poland AM

A power failure that began early Sunday morning and caused the loss of power to 19,000 farms in the areas of Wielkopolska near Czarnków, Ujścia and Trzcianka was fixed by late Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson for the energy company Enea, which supplies electricity to the region, told the press. The cause of the failure had…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts