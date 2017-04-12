i2 Development launches new residential project in Wrocław

Developer i2 Development has launched construction work on the first phase of its Awicenny residential project in Wrocław. The scheme will offer a total of 267 apartments in three phases, with the first two buildings of the development comprising a combined 104 homes. The developer expects to secure building permits for the remaining two phases of the investments in the near future. i2 Development, which is one of the largest residential developers in Lower Silesia in terms of apartment sales, has recently announced the acquisition of a plot of land for a planned project in downtown Wroclaw, which will offer approximately 50 housing units. The company wants to launch work on the scheme at the turn of Q3 and Q4 2017.