i2 Development sells two office buildings for PLN 40 mln

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer i2 Development has sold, in two separate transactions, two office buildings in Wrocław – Nowy Alexanderhaus and Twelve, which offer 2,800 sqm and 2,000 sqm of space respectively – for a total of PLN 40 million net. The company, which is mostly focused on residential schemes in Wrocław, is currently also developing three new office investments in the capital city of Lower Silesia with a combined usable area of 16,400 sqm. The Place (1,000 sqm), Księcia Witolda (6,200 sqm) and Wielka 27 (9,200 sqm) are scheduled for completion in Q1 2017, Q2 2018 and Q1 2019 respectively. The latter project is expected to be the tallest office building in Wrocław.