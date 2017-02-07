ICT sector to grow by $12 bln by 2025 – Development Ministry

Polish ICT sector could grow by $12 billion by 2025, according to the report compiled by the Ministry of Development. The industry, between 2009-14 grew on average by 8.64 percent annually, which is one of the best results in the EU, while the value of production increased by 20.57 percent in 2010-16. Exports in 2014…
