Idea Bank CEO resigns

Jarosław Augustyniak stepped down from his post as the CEO of WSE-listed Idea Bank effective immediately without providing any reasons. The bank appointed deputy CEO Tobiasz Bury as acting CEO. On the same day, Dominik Fajbusiewicz posted his resignation from the management board. He will be replaced by Magdalena Skwarzec….
