Idea Bank with PLN 130 mln profit in Q3

October 29, 2017 Poland AM

Idea Bank posted PLN 130.4 million in profit for Q3 2017, marking a 177 percent increase y/y, the lender informed. The Q3 profit includes the sale of 25 percent of shares of Idea Leasing for a total of PLN 109 million as well as the write-down of the drop in share prices of Open Finance…

