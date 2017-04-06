Idea Bank’s mobile CMD a hit

Mobile CMDs (cash deposit machine) program, launched by Idea Bank back in 2015 are proving increasingly popular. Just in March as many as PLN 51.5 million were deposited there, which is a 418 percent y/y increase. Overall, funds collected by CMDs account for 20 percent of the banks deposits. The average deposit is PLN 7,800,…
