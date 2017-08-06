Idea Bank’s Q2 net profit with 14.8% growth y/y

Idea Bank’s net profit in Q2 2017 amounted to PLN 58.7 million, slightly above market expectations, marking a 14.8 percent increase year-on-year, the group stated in a market filing. Net profit for H1 stood at PLN 109.9 million, excluding the sale of GetBack, which is a 144 percent increase y/y. Revenue from interest on loans…
