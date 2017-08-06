Idea Bank’s Q2 net profit with 14.8% growth y/y

Ronson’s H1 apartment sales up 21% y/y... Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Ronson Development sold 439 apartments in the first half o this year, which marks a 21-percent increase upon H1 2016. The company hopes to offload a total of approximately 800 units in 2017. In the second half o...

Colliers: 30,000 sqm of shopping center ... In H1 of 2017, only some 30,000 sqm of retail space in shopping centers was delivered to the market in Poland, half of which were extensions. The total stock of modern retail space at the end of June 2017 reached about 11.2 million sqm, according to ...

Warsaw Trade Tower filling up with tenan... Five lease agreements for a total of 3,600 sqm of space have been signed at the Warsaw Trade Tower (WTT) office building in the Polish capital since the beginning of this year with the latest deal, for almost 800 sqm, having been concluded in recent ... Warsaw Trade Tower filling up with tenan...

Atal selling micro-apartments in Warsaw Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Atal has launched sales in the latest phase of its Nowy Targówek residential project in the Polish capital, which will comprise a total of 157 micro-apartments in two buildings. The apartments, which are sized f...