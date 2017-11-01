Idea Leasing and Getin Leasing will merge

Idea Leasing, part of Idea Bank, will merge with Getin Leasing, Idea Bank informed. After the merger, the new company will operate under the name Idea Getin Leasing. The move is designed to simplify the structure of the companies, both generating cost synergies. Ide bank was formed in 2010, from the former GMAC bank upon…
