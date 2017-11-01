Idea Leasing and Getin Leasing will merge

November 1, 2017 Poland AM

Idea Leasing, part of Idea Bank, will merge with Getin Leasing, Idea Bank informed. After the merger, the new company will operate under the name Idea Getin Leasing. The move is designed to simplify the structure of the companies, both generating cost synergies. Ide bank was formed in 2010, from the former GMAC bank upon…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts