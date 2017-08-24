IHG brings Staybridge Suites hotel brand to Poland

Image: IHG

Hospitality company InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) is to open its first Staybridge Suites-branded hotel in Poland. The company’s Staybridge Suites Warszawa Ursynów project will be located in the Ursynów district of Warsaw and will offer 190 rooms. It is scheduled to be completed toward the end of 2019. There are currently seven operating Staybridge Suites-branded hotels in Europe with another six in the pipeline. Staybridge Suites Warszawa Ursynów will be IHG’s ninth hotel in Poland.