III Forum of Innovative Manufacturing

Technological development has led to use of many new and innovative solutions in various fields. One of them is industrial production, which is one of main elements having a significant impact on the economy. During the third edition of Innovative Manufacturing Forum, which will be held on 5 –6 April 2017 in the Westin Warsaw Hotel, we will talk about changes in the industry and new solutions that will optimize manufacturing processes.

The Forum is an unique platform for discussions, exchange of knowledge, opinions and experiences between boards representatives of largest companies, representatives of central administration and experts in production and new technologies. The main objective of Forum of Modern Manufacturing is a joint development of new solutions, which in near future will support construction and development of innovative industry in our country.

The watch over merits of Forum is kept by Program Board, chaired by Dariusz Piotrowski – Member of the Management Board, Microsoft in Poland, Joanna Makowiecka-Gaca – Chairwoman of the Advisory Board and Krzysztof Obłój, Ph.D – Kozminski Academy / University of Warsaw. The Council also consists of: