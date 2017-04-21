III Innovative Manufacturing Forum

On 5 – 6 April 2017 at the Westin Hotel in Warsaw took place 3rd edition of Innovative Manufacturing Forum, organized by MMC Polska. An event devoted to modern industrial technologies.

The Forum is a unique platform for conversations, exchanges of knowledge, opinions and experiences between representatives of management boards of the largest companies, representatives of central administration, and experts in production and new technologies.

The content of the Forum is monitored by the Advisory Board, under the guidance of Dariusz Piotrowski – Member of the Management Board, Microsoft in Poland and Krzysztof Obłój – Department of Organization Strategies, Koźmiński University, Department of Management, University of Warsaw.

The Honorary Guest was Andrzej Piotrowski – Undersecretary of State, Ministry of Energy, who opened the inaugural panel of the 3rd Innovative Manufacturing Forum and 25th EuroPOWER Energy Conference, ‘Restructuring and changes to the nature of the Polish economy’ entitled Andrzej Piotrowski – Undersecretary of State, Ministry of Energy, Filip Grzegorczyk – President of the Management Board, TAURON Polska Energia, Dariusz Piotrowski – Member of the Board, Microsoft, Beata Stelmach – President of GE in Poland and the Baltic States, Prof. Waldemar Kamrat – Gdansk University of Technology.

The spring edition of the Forum consisted of seven thematic blocks, heavily focused on the issues of Industry 4.0 and new technologies, and the World Gains Leaders of Energy and Production.

The first day of the event featured topics related to the development strategy of the Polish industry, including representatives of key companies, including: Jacek Socha – Vice President of the Board, PwC Poland, Andrzej Korpak – Managing Director, General Motors Manufacturing Poland, Karol Zarajczyk – President of the Board, Ursus, Jędrzej Kowalczyk – General Manager, President of the Board, FANUC Poland, dr Małgorzata Wilińska – Lawyer, R&D Department, Kancelaria Domański Zakrzewski Palinka, Norbert Biedrzycki – VP System Integration CEE, Managing Director Poland, Atos Poland, Krzysztof Fiegler – Member of the Board, IPOSystem, Dariusz Piotrowski – Microsoft Board Member in Poland.

The last panel of the first day The event was devoted to topics related to smart building and energy efficiency, among others. Dariusz Stasik – President of the Board, W.P.I.P., Michał Suska, President of the Board, Energomix Sp. z o.o., Jacek Szczepański – Vice President of the Board, Atende, Paweł Podsiadło – Vice President of the Board, Park Naukowo-Technologiczny Euro-Centrum, Mariusz Ostrowski – Director of Market Development, APA Group, Krzysztof Duszczyk – Warsaw University of Technology.

On 5th of April, 2017 at 19:00 at the Westin Hotel in Warsaw, the ‘Grand Gala Leaders of the Energy and Manufacturing World’ took place. The event was conducted by Marcin Prokop. Prizes were awarded in competitions “Leaders of the World of Energy” and “Leaders of the World of Manufacturing”.

More information can be found at the website: http://forumproductions.pl/konkurs/

The second day of the Forum opened the panel ‘Changes in production processes and human capital’, during which the speakers talked about issues related to: reindustralization, automation industry from the point of view of human capital, mixed-reality w Industry 4.0, human co-workers and vocational education reform. The debate was attended by: Joanna Makowiecka-Gaca – Chairwoman of the Advisory Board, CEO, Krystyna Boczkowska –President of the Board, Robert Bosch, Dr Aleksandra Auleytner – Partner, Attorney-at-law, Domański Zakrzewski Palinka sp. k., Bartosz Sokoliński – Director of the Office of Development and Innovation, Industrial Development Agency, Maciej Witucki – Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Orange Polska, Chairman of the Board, WorkService, Piotr Czekierda – Plenipotentiary for Accelerate Programs, KGHM Cuprum, Marek Kowalczyk – President of the Board, MANDARINE Project Partners.

In the next part of the meeting significant issues related to production optimization were discussed. The panel was attended by: Artur Pollak – President of the Board, APA Group, Michał Kaczurba – Head of Manufacturing & Resources Solutions at Microsoft, Marek Rościszewski – Director of Production, Synthos Poland, Paweł Stefański – President of the Board, BALLUFF Poland, Tomasz Haiduk – Head of Digital Factory and Process Industries and Drives, Siemens Poland, Marek Bukieda – Business Unit Manager Drives, Motion & Control, Yaskawa, Wojciech Znojek – General Director, SABUR systemy automatyki.

About the ‘Industrial Internet of Things’ debated, among others. Przemysław Szuder – Member of the Board, Microsoft, Sebastian Sokół – President of the Board, RNT, Maciej Nowosielski – President of the Board, Luceos Intelligence, Janusz Samuła – Director of The Department of Innovation and Development, UDT, Robert Futera – Director IT, Robert Bosch, Piotr Kowal – Team Leader PreSales, Qlik.

The event closed the panel ‘Breakthrough technologies and vision for industry application’, with the participation of: Michał Kaczurba – Head of Manufacturing & Resources Solutions at Microsoft, Paweł Ruszlewski – Head of Senfino LABS Senfino, Wojciech Legierski – R&D Team Leader, Evatronix, Sławomir Wachowski – Head of Automation, SECO/WARWICK, Olga Borowska – CEO, INSPECTIOS, Paweł Ślusarczyk – President of the Board, CD3D, Piotr Szynkarczyk – Director, Industrial Research Institute for Automation and Measurements PIAP, Tomasz Szlązak – Vice President of the Board, Radomskie Centrum Innowacji i Technologii.

We invite you to explore event’s website for more information: www.forumprodukcji.pl.