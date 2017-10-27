IKEA expading its largest plant creating 280 jobs

October 27, 2017 Poland AM

IKEA Industry is expanding its production facility in Zbąszynek, western Poland, creating another 280 jobs in its largest manufacturing plant. The value of the investment, scheduled to be completed in June 2018, is estimated at PLN 225 million. The facility will manufacture 125k furniture pieces per week, doubling the concern’s production of its EKET furniture…

