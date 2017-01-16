IMF keeps forecast global GDP growth at 3.4% in 2017 and 3.6% in 2018

January 16, 2017 Poland AM

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has upheld this year’s forecast of global GDP growth at 3.4 percent for this year and 3.6 percent for 2018. “Economic activity in both developed economies, as well as the ’emerging markets’ will increase in 2017-2018,” the IMF said in a report released on Monday. The October forecast for the…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts