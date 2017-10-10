IMF raises its GDP growth forecast for Poland

The International Monetary Fund has increased its forecast for Poland’s GDP growth by 0.4 percentage points to 3.8 percent for 2017. Next year the growth will slow down to 3.3 percent (from 3.2 percent previously forecasted).

IMF forecasts that the average annual inflation will reach 1.9 percent this year and 2.3 percent in 2018. While the current account deficit will reach 1 percent of GDP in 2017 and 1.2 percent next year.

According to the IMF, the unemployment rate will amount to 4.8 percent this year and 4 percent in 2018.