IMF revises GDP forecasts for Poland

The International Monetary Fund has raised its GDP forecast for Poland to 3.4 percent in 2017, from the previous 3.3 percent. For 2018, the IMF predicts a 3.2 percent growth, down from the previous 3.3 percent figure.

The predictions, published in the latest edition of the World Economic Outlook report, for inflation were also upgraded. For this and next year, IMF forecasts 2.3 percent average annual inflation rate, up from the previous 1 percent (for 2017) and 1.9 percent (for 2018). Additionally, inflation at end-2017 will be at 2.3 percent, and 2.4 percent at end-2018, which is up from the 1.5 and 2.2 percent respectively.