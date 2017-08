Image: Inbap

Investment fund Inbap is now in the process of selecting a general contractor for the planned Rywal IV shopping center project in Biała Podlaska in eastern Poland. The two-floor scheme will be developed on ul. Narutowicza and will comprise a total of more than 9,000 sqm of space. It will include an underground parking lot with spaces for 90 vehicles. The selected contractor will have to build the shopping center within seven months.