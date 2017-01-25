Industrial orders up by 53% last month

Industrial orders, according to the Central Office of Statistics (GUS) grew in December, by 53 percent, y/y. In monthly terms, orders increased by 25.3 percent in December, after falling 4.3 percent in November. Meanwhile, new industrial purchases for exports grew by 28.6 percent y/y in December, after a 17.6 percent increase in November. The index…
