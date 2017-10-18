Industrial output increases by 4.3% y/y in September

October 18, 2017 Economy, Poland AM

Industrial output grew by 4.3 percent year-on-year in September, by 6.0 percent month-on-month, statistics office GUS said in a statement. Analysts polled by PAP expected industrial output to increase by 5.4 percent y/y and by 7.2 percent m/m. After eliminating seasonal factors, industrial production was 6.9 percent higher than in the corresponding month of 2016…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts