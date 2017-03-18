Industrial output up 1.2% y/y, below expectations

Industrial output increased in February by 1.2 percent year-on-year and dropped by 0.9 percent in month-on-month terms, said statistics office GUS. Analysts surveyed by PAP expected industrial output to grow by 3.5 percent y/y and 1.1 percent m/m. Seasonally-adjusted industrial output increased by 4.8 percent y/y and 0.6 percent m/m….
Related Posts
-
Developers launched 4.5% more apartments...March 18, 2017
-
Poland records PLN 20 bln surplus in for...February 15, 2017
-
GUS: Inflation at 1.8%February 13, 2017
-
GUS: Wages increased by 3.8 percent sinc...January 31, 2017