Industrial output up 1.2% y/y, below expectations

March 18, 2017 Economy, Poland AM

Industrial output increased in February by 1.2 percent year-on-year and dropped by 0.9 percent in month-on-month terms, said statistics office GUS. Analysts surveyed by PAP expected industrial output to grow by 3.5 percent y/y and 1.1 percent m/m. Seasonally-adjusted industrial output increased by 4.8 percent y/y and 0.6 percent m/m….

