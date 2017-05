The industrial production in April contracted by 0.6 percent y/y, while m/m it fell by 13.3 percent.

Analysts surveyed by the Polish Press Agency (PAP) predicted the y/y growth to be at 2 percent, 10.8 percent decrease m/m.

Seasonally adjusted industrial output in April was up by 4.0 percent y/y and declined by 1.2 percent m/m, versus 8.1 percent y/y and 2.1 percent m/m increases in March.