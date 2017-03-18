Industrial production prices increase 4.4% y/y

March 18, 2017 Economy, Poland AM

Industrial production prices increased in February by 4.4 percent y/y and remained unchanged in monthly terms, GUS stated. Economists polled by PAP saw the prices increase by 4.5 percent y/y and drop by 0.1 percent m/m. In January, industrial production prices grew by 4 percent y/y and 0.3 percent m/m.  …

