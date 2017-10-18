Industrial production prices up 3.1% y/y in September

Industrial production prices increased in September by 3.1 percent y/y and by 0.4 percent in monthly terms, GUS stated. Economists polled by PAP saw the prices increase by 3.1 percent y/y and by 0.3 percent m/m. In August, industrial production prices grew by 3 percent y/y and by 0.4 percent m/m….
