Inflation at 2.1% y/y and 0.5% m/m in October – GUS

Consumer goods and services prices increased by 2.1 percent year-on-year in October, and by 0.5 percent in month-on-month terms, statistics office GUS stated based on its flash estimate. Economists polled by PAP expected inflation to come in at 2.1 percent y/y and 0.4 percent m/m.
