Inflation still low – GUS

January 15, 2017 Poland AM

The Central Statistical Office of Poland (GUS) stated in a press release on Friday that consumer inflation was 0.8 percent, in annual terms, in December. This was a slight increase over the previous month, as the rate was 0.0 percent in November. Compared to the previous month, the prices of goods and services increased by…

