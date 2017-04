According to the results of macroeconomic poll conducted among analysts by the Poland’s Central Bank, inflation will reach 2.1 percent this year. In 2018, the inflation will reach 2.1 percent, while in 2019 it will grow to 2.4 percent, getting close to the NBP’s inflation target, which is set at 2.5 percent.

Meanwhile, Polish GDP is expected to grow 3.4 percent this year, 3.5 percent in 2018 and 3.4 percent in 2019 under a central scenario, the survey said.