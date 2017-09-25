ING Bank Śląski to sell instant loans with Czech partner

September 25, 2017

WSE-listed lender ING Bank Śląski was granted consent from the antitrust watchdog UOKiK to establish a joint venture with Czech firm Twisto Payments. The entity, named Twisto Polska will offer the same products as Twisto offers in Czechia, mainly instant consumer loans, online portfolio, and online payments, the company said in a market filing. Both…

