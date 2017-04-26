ING Bank Śląski to set up a mortgage bank

April 26, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed ING Bank Śląski has filed a motion to the financial institution watchdog KNF for permission to establish a mortgage bank, the lender said in a market filing. The share capital of ING Bank Hipoteczny is set at PLN 50 million and will be fully taken up by the lender. Currently, there are three mortgage…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts