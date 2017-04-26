ING Bank Śląski to set up a mortgage bank

WSE-listed ING Bank Śląski has filed a motion to the financial institution watchdog KNF for permission to establish a mortgage bank, the lender said in a market filing. The share capital of ING Bank Hipoteczny is set at PLN 50 million and will be fully taken up by the lender. Currently, there are three mortgage…
