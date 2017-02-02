ING Bank Śląski with PLN 255 mln net profit in Q4

February 2, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed ING Bank Śląski, Polish unit of Dutch ING, had PLN 254.9 million attributable net profit in Q4, missing the consensus which stood at PLN 271.8 million. Mainly due to provisions and costs outrunning both market expectations and fast-rising core revenues, the lender said in its Q4 financial report. “ The bank is also on…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts