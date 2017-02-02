ING Bank Śląski with PLN 255 mln net profit in Q4

WSE-listed ING Bank Śląski, Polish unit of Dutch ING, had PLN 254.9 million attributable net profit in Q4, missing the consensus which stood at PLN 271.8 million. Mainly due to provisions and costs outrunning both market expectations and fast-rising core revenues, the lender said in its Q4 financial report. “ The bank is also on…
Related Posts
-
PKO BP has almost 2 million mobile banki...January 24, 2017
-
Moody’s confirms ratings for ING B...January 24, 2017
-
ING Śląski, Polenergia to cooperate on b...December 5, 2016
-
Assets and loans up, profits down for BN...November 10, 2016