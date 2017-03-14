Integer to shareholders: sell us your shares or we will go bankrupt

March 14, 2017 Poland AM

Owner of Integer.pl Rafał Brzoska and Advent International equity fund which wants to buy the outstanding 70 percent shares of the company said to its shareholders that if the buyback plan fails, the company might have to cease operations within the next 12 months. Brzoska, who owns 30 percent of the company’s stake and Advent…

