Integer with new investor. Plans delisting

Investment volume in industrial segment ... The volume of investment transactions at the end of 2016 exceeded €4.56 billion, of which €770 million fell within the industrial sector. This result is 67 percent higher compared with the same period last year, according to a recent AXI IMMO report....

550,000 sqm of retail space under constr... Over 400.000 sqm off retail space was added to the retail market in Poland in 2016, 320,000 sqm of which was delivered within new projects and 80,000 sqm in expansions, according to a recent report prepared by Colliers International. At the end of th...

AXA takes up more space in Warsaw Trade ... Insurance company AXA has leased an additional 3,757 sqm of office space in the Warsaw Trade Tower (WTT) skyscraper in the Polish capital. As a result of the lease agreement, which was brokered by Colliers International (who represented the owner) an...

Some 728.6k apartments under constructio... Poland recorded a 1.9 percent year-on-year increase in the number of apartments under construction at end-January to 728.6k, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said in a statement.