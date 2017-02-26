Integer with new investor. Plans delisting

February 26, 2017 Poland AM

Parcel locker operator Integer has signed a deal with equity fund Advent International to buy the outstanding 70 percent stake of the company and delist it from the Warsaw Stock Exchange, the company’s CEO Rafał Brzoska said in a market filing. Brzoska, who owns 30 percent of the company’s stake and Advent announced a tender…

