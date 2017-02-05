Integer withdraws from several parcel locker markets

WSE-listed postal operator Integer has announced that it will withdraw from its parcel locker operations in Malaysia and Ukraine. Furthermore it will close its operations in Spain, Norway and Brazil. “The cost of terminating activity in those countries will cost about PLN 5.5-6 million,” the company said in a market filing. The parcel lockers from…
Related Posts
-
InPost expanding, claims success in 2016...January 16, 2017
-
Integer to march on in spite of Q3 losse...November 30, 2016
-
Danish parcel locker operator to enter P...October 27, 2015
-
Integer.pl to float InPostJuly 8, 2015