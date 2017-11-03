Intensive development activity in office sector – report

Approximately 1.8 million sqm of office space, including around one million sqm outside Warsaw, was under construction in Poland at the end of the third quarter of this year, according to the latest report by JLL. A substantial portion of this volume has already been pre-leased. “Although there may be some increases in vacancy rates, the vast majority of this space will be absorbed shortly after completion,” said Karol Patynowski, director, regional markets, at JLL. Nearly 548,000 sqm of office space was completed in Poland in Q1-Q3 2017, including 343,000 sqm in regional cities, according to JLL data.