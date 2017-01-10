Inter Cars 2016 revenue 20% up y/y

Car parts manufacturer Inter Cars recorded consolidated revenue of PLN 4.857 billion in December 2016, a 20 percent increase year-on-year, the company stated. For the entire 2016, the group’s revenue reached PLN 5.9 billion. Inter Cars SA reported sales of PLN 4.87 billion in 2016 (marking a 19.6 increase y/y), including PLN 2.13 sold abroad…
