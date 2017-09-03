Inter Cars Q2 net profit drops

September 3, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed car parts distributor Inter Cars recorded a consolidated net profit of PLN 55.31 million in Q2, down by 12.2 percent y/y. Operating profit stood at PLN 79.16 million, down from PLN 80.76 million a year earlier. Revenues amounted to PLN 1.67 billion, up by 7.4 percent y/y. “The group is consistently pursuing its policy…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts