Inter Cars Q2 net profit drops

WSE-listed car parts distributor Inter Cars recorded a consolidated net profit of PLN 55.31 million in Q2, down by 12.2 percent y/y. Operating profit stood at PLN 79.16 million, down from PLN 80.76 million a year earlier. Revenues amounted to PLN 1.67 billion, up by 7.4 percent y/y. “The group is consistently pursuing its policy…
