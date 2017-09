Polish investment funds recorded PLN 1.98 billion in net inflows in August, according to data released by Analizy Online. Retail investment funds had over PLN 1.9 billion in net inflows last month, which is the best result since April 2015, and the seventh straight month with over PLN 1 billion in net inflows.

Cash and money market funds recorded over PLN 1 billion in net inflows. Debt market funds enjoyed inflows of nearly PLN 500 million. Year to date, net inflows amounted to PLN 11.2 billion