In the first half of this year, corporate investment fell by 1.1 percent y/y and amounted to PLN 49.2 billion, according to data from the Central Statistics Office. Last year, the investment drop in H1 amounted to 7.1 percent.

The biggest drop in outlays was in mining (24.9 percent) and utilities (17.6 percent), as well as in construction (9.1 percent). Investment levels increased in information and communication (11 percent), real estate services (10.7 percent), and transport (10.7 percent).