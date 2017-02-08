IT investments in Poland with double digits decline – IDC

February 8, 2017

According to the research company IDC, the value of Polish investments in the IT segment has dropped significantly and has reached double digits. “Polish companies spent less in 2016 on PCs (17.7 percent drop), tablets (-18.7 percent), high-end and middle class servers (-25.9 percent and – 12.1 percent respectively) among many other segments. The highest…

