Janki shopping center extension 80% commercialized

Image: Cromwell Property Group

Real estate investment manager Cromwell Property Group has pre-leased 80 percent of the space in the ongoing Janki shopping center extension project near Warsaw. The scheme, which is valued at around €65 million, will deliver an additional 21,000 sqm of retail space and thus bring the mall’s area to a total of 94,000 sqm. Newly secured tenants include Inditex group, LPP group, Deichmann, Rossmann, CCC and Martes Sport.

“We are satisfied with the leasing process so far. We only have one medium-sized (approximately 1,000 sqm) unit left, along with a few units sized less than 250 sqm, which we would like to lease to local tenants,” said Marta Grabska, head of leasing, retail, Poland at Cromwell Property Group. One of Poland’s first shopping centers, Janki opened for business in 1999. The extension project is scheduled to be completed in the first half of 2019.