Jastrzębska issues PLN 300 million in bonds

December 30, 2016 Poland AM

Jastrzębska Coal Company (JSW) issued 30,000 bonds with a total value of PLN 300 million, the company said in a press release on Friday. They were acquired and paid for in full by the Financial Society of Silesia, it was also indicated. The transaction took place in the framework of the bond issuing program of…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts